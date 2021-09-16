x
Royals' Perez ties Bench's HR mark with 45th in loss to A's

Chad Pinder’s two-run single spurred a third-inning rally and the Oakland Athletics held off the Kansas City Royals 7-2.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Salvador Perez tied Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher with his 45th, but Chad Pinder’s two-run single spurred a third-inning rally and the Oakland Athletics held off the Kansas City Royals 7-2.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the first inning, matching Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher. 

Perez is tied with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead in homers and also leads the bigs with 112 RBIs. 

Pinder delivered a two-out hit during a four-run third inning in which Oakland had seven runners reach base - with just two hits.