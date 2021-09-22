x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oakland A

Seager, France HR, Mariners top A's, move up in playoff race

Seattle won its fourth straight game to move within 2 1/2 games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card, while the Oakland fell 3 1/2 back of New York.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin, right, reacts after being ejected by umpire Greg Gibson (53) during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Athletics and the Seattle Mariners in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run for a career-best 100 RBIs, Ty France also connected, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics for the third straight night with a 4-1 win.

Seattle won its fourth straight game to move within 2 1/2 games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card, while the Oakland fell 3 1/2 back of New York.

A’s manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson were both ejected by plate umpire Greg Gibson in the top of the sixth during a strange sequence.