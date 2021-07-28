Manaea 9 Ks, Chapman homers for A's in 10-4 win over Padres

Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to carry the Oakland A's to a 10-4 win against the San Diego Padres.

Manaea kept the Padres off the basepaths until he walked former Athletics player Jurickson Profar with one out in the sixth.

Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then lofted a a bloop single to shallow center to end Manaea’s bid for a second career no-hitter.