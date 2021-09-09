x
Manaea fans 9, A’s beat White Sox 3-1

Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea walks to the dugout after retiring the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1.

Manaea allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts. 

Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series. 

José Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at the Oakland Coliseum.