Manaea throws CG, Moreland homers as A's blank Mariners 6-0

SEATTLE (AP) - Sean Manaea pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for his second shutout this season, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0.

Mitch Moreland’s two-run homer capped a five-run third inning, giving the A’s their third straight win and manager Bob Melvin his 800th with Oakland.

Mark Canha opened the scoring with a two-run double off starter Chris Flexen, then scored on Matt Olson’s RBI single.