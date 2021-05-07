Sean Manaea's no-hit bid ends, Oakland A's win on second big hit by Seth Brown

OAKLAND, Calif. — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Lefty Sean Manaea’s bid to pitch baseball’s second no-hitter of the night ended on a leadoff double in the eighth inning by high school teammate Mike Brosseau, then Seth Brown hit a game-ending homer as the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 .Manaea and Brosseau played together at Andrean High in Merrillville, Indiana.Brown’s pinch-hit RBI single broke up a scoreless game in the bottom of the seventh then Tampa Bay chased Manaea.