x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Oakland A

Murphy hits homer, two-run single, A's take 1st from Astros

Sean Murphy's homer in the second inning helps to lift the Oakland A's to a series opening victory over the Houston Astros on Monday.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy hits a two-run single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Sean Murphy homered and hit a two-run single to help Chris Bassitt snap a three-start winless stretch, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 6-0 with both teams missing star players. 

Tony Kemp added an RBI double for the AL West-leading A’s (24-14) against his former club in the first of five games over four days between the division rivals. 

Ramón Laureano provided insurance with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly and Stephen Piscotty singled home a run in the eighth.