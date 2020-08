With the victory over Arizona, Oakland starting pitcher Sean Manaea recorded his first win of the 2020 season.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Chapman homered twice and Matt Olson also connected to help Sean Manaea finally earn his first victory of 2020, and the slugging Oakland Athletics beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1.

Chapman hit a solo drive in the first and a two-run shot in the eighth.

Olson added a two-run homer in the fourth for the AL-best A’s (18-8), who have their best record over 26 games since the 1990 club began 20-6.