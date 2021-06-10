Soler, Benintendi hit homers for Minor as Royals snap skid

The Royals finally got to Frankie Montas, who was crisp into the seventh with eight strikeouts and no walks.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Jorge Soler and Andrew Benintendi homered to help back Mike Minor, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 6-1.

The Royals finally got to Frankie Montas, who was crisp into the seventh with eight strikeouts and no walks. He was tagged for three runs - two earned - on five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Minor struck out eight and walked one while allowing three hits and one earned run over seven strong innings.