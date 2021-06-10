x
Soler, Benintendi hit homers for Minor as Royals snap skid

The Royals finally got to Frankie Montas, who was crisp into the seventh with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Credit: AP
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Jorge Soler and Andrew Benintendi homered to help back Mike Minor, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 6-1. 

The Royals finally got to Frankie Montas, who was crisp into the seventh with eight strikeouts and no walks. He was tagged for three runs - two earned - on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. 

Minor struck out eight and walked one while allowing three hits and one earned run over seven strong innings. 

Hunter Dozier hit a tying double in the seventh then Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a go-ahead, two-run single.