Starling Marte traded by Marlins to A’s for LHP Jesús Luzardo

MIAMI (AP) - Outfielder Starling Marte has been traded by the Miami Marlins to the Oakland Athletics for left-hander Jesús Luzardo.

Marte is batting .306 with an .859 OPS and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. The Marlins will cover nearly all of his remaining contract for 2021, and he becomes a free agent after this season.