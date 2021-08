Starling Marte went 4 for 5 with an RBI, Seth Brown homered and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 to complete a three-game sweep.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Starling Marte went 4 for 5 with an RBI, Seth Brown homered and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 to complete a three-game sweep.

Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie each drove in two runs for Oakland. The A's won their fourth straight to move into the top AL wild-card spot.