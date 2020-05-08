Piscotty hits A's 2nd walkoff slam this year, beats Rangers

Stephen Piscotty hit Oakland’s second walkoff grand slam of the year and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1, on Tuesday night to win their fourth straight game

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Piscotty hit Oakland’s second walkoff grand slam of the year and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

The late-game theatrics helped the A’s win on a night when prized pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo pitched five scoreless innings in his first career start for Oakland and Texas starter Lance Lynn allowed first run of the season.