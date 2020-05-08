x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

oakland-a

Piscotty hits A's 2nd walkoff slam this year, beats Rangers

Stephen Piscotty hit Oakland’s second walkoff grand slam of the year and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1, on Tuesday night to win their fourth straight game
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty celebrates after a grand slam against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The A's won 5-1. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Piscotty hit Oakland’s second walkoff grand slam of the year and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. 

The late-game theatrics helped the A’s win on a night when prized pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo pitched five scoreless innings in his first career start for Oakland and Texas starter Lance Lynn allowed first run of the season. 

Piscotty then ended it when he greeted Jesse Chavez with the slam with one out in the ninth.