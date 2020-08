Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in five runs as the Oakland Athletics clobbered the San Francisco Giants 15-3 for their fourth straight win.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in five runs as the Oakland Athletics clobbered the San Francisco Giants 15-3 for their fourth straight win.

The A's have won 13 of 15 and own the best record in the American League. Piscotty,

Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien each homered during a nine-run burst in the fifth inning.