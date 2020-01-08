Taijuan Walker overpowering as Mariners beat Athletics 5-3

Oakland unable to figure out Seattle's Taijuan Walker, settling for just three hits in Friday's loss to the Mariners.

SEATTLE — Taijuan Walker threw one-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Lewis recorded his sixth straight multi-hit game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3.

Walker was dominant making his first start in Seattle since the end of the 2016 season before being traded to Arizona.

Walker struck out eight and walked only two. The lone hit was Ramon Laureano’s double leading off the fourth inning.