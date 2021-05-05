Teoscar Hernández gets key hit as Blue Jays beat A's 9-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Toronto’s five-run eighth inning, and the Blue Jays beat the Athletics 9-4.
Hernández also had an earlier run-scoring single before coming through against Lou Trivino, who was tagged for five earned runs after allowing a total of three in his first 15 appearances this year.
Ramón Laureano and Matt Chapman homered for Oakland, and Sean Murphy had two hits and two RBIs.
The A’s are still tied for the best winning percentage in the majors after beginning the season 0-6.