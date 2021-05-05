Teoscar Hernández gets key hit as Blue Jays beat A's 9-4

The A’s are still tied for the best winning percentage in the majors after beginning the season 0-6.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Toronto’s five-run eighth inning, and the Blue Jays beat the Athletics 9-4.

Hernández also had an earlier run-scoring single before coming through against Lou Trivino, who was tagged for five earned runs after allowing a total of three in his first 15 appearances this year.

Ramón Laureano and Matt Chapman homered for Oakland, and Sean Murphy had two hits and two RBIs.