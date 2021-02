The Texas Rangers will pay Oakland $6.25 million this year and $7.25 million in 2022 as part of the trade that sent shortstop Elvis Andrus to the Athletics.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers will pay Oakland $6.25 million this year and $7.25 million in 2022 as part of the trade that sent shortstop Elvis Andrus to the Athletics.

Texas will make 12 payments of $520,833.33 from April through September as part of Saturday’s deal.

The Rangers will make 12 payments of $604,166.67 from April through September in 2022.