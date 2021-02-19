Rosenthal, Romo reach deals with A's

Experienced closer Trevor Rosenthal reached agreement on an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Experienced closer Trevor Rosenthal reached agreement on an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old Rosenthal is another new addition to a rebuilt A’s bullpen that general manager David Forst made a priority after AL West champion Oakland lost closer Liam Hendriks in free agency to the White Sox.

Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings between the Royals and Padres last season.

Oakland also signed former Giants closer Sergio Romo to a one-year deal. The 37-year-old left handed reliver spent last season in Minnesota appearing in 20 innings and finishing with a 1-2 record with a 4.05 ERA and recorded five saves.