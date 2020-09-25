Buehler looks playoff ready, Dodgers beat A's 5-1

Buehler allowed one hit in four innings, struck out six and walked one in his first career appearance against the A’s.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Walker Buehler proved he and his fickle right index finger are playoff ready, Corey Seager homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to earn their major league-leading 40th victory of the shortened 60-game season.

