Buehler looks playoff ready, Dodgers beat A's 5-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Walker Buehler proved he and his fickle right index finger are playoff ready, Corey Seager homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to earn their major league-leading 40th victory of the shortened 60-game season.
Buehler allowed one hit in four innings, struck out six and walked one in his first career appearance against the A’s.
The right-hander returned earlier in the day after missing 12 games with a blister on his finger that landed him on the injured list twice in the last 4 1/2 weeks.