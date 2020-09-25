x
Buehler looks playoff ready, Dodgers beat A's 5-1

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Walker Buehler proved he and his fickle right index finger are playoff ready, Corey Seager homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to earn their major league-leading 40th victory of the shortened 60-game season. 

Buehler allowed one hit in four innings, struck out six and walked one in his first career appearance against the A’s. 

The right-hander returned earlier in the day after missing 12 games with a blister on his finger that landed him on the injured list twice in the last 4 1/2 weeks.