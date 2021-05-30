x
Walsh homers, Angels bullpen shines in 4-2 win over A's

Jared Walsh’s 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Jared Walsh’s 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning, four relievers combined for six scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2.

David Fletcher doubled twice and had two RBIs. Taylor Ward added two hits to help the Angels win their second straight for a split of the four-game series with their division-leading rivals. 

Matt Olson and Sean Murphy drove in runs for the A’s. 

Oakland ended its streak of two games without an extra-base hit but failed to capitalize on Angels starter José Quintana’s early command issues.