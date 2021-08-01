Newcomers Gomes, Marte boost Jefferies, A's over Angels 8-3

Yan Gomes homered in his Oakland debut, fellow newcomer Starling Marte got three hits and stole three bases, and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Yan Gomes homered in his Oakland debut, fellow newcomer Starling Marte got three hits and stole three bases, and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3.

Gomes, acquired from Washington at the trade deadline Friday, hit a two-run homer. Marte joined the A’s a couple days earlier in a trade with Miami.

Daulton Jefferies earned his first major league victory, allowing three runs and three hits in five innings.

Drafted as the 37th overall pick in 2016, Jefferies had pitched just one previously in the majors, losing in a shaky start last year.