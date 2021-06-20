x
Yankees turn game-ending triple-play, beat A's 2-1

The New York Yankees turned their third triple play of the season and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.
Credit: AP
New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, left, throws to first base as Oakland Athletics Tony Kemp (5) looks toward first as the Yankees complete a triple play in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Yankees turned their third triple play of the season to strand the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman in a shaky outing and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Gary Sánchez spoiled Sean Manaea’s gem with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, and Jonathan Loaisiga and Lucas Luetge turned a 2-1 lead over to Chapman in the ninth. 

Chapman walked Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder on nine pitches but got a hard grounder to third from Sean Murphy for the 5-4-3 triple play.