Yankees turn game-ending triple-play, beat A's 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Yankees turned their third triple play of the season to strand the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman in a shaky outing and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.
Gary Sánchez spoiled Sean Manaea’s gem with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, and Jonathan Loaisiga and Lucas Luetge turned a 2-1 lead over to Chapman in the ninth.
Chapman walked Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder on nine pitches but got a hard grounder to third from Sean Murphy for the 5-4-3 triple play.