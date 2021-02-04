Zack Greinke, Astros shut down A's to win 8-1 opening day

The Houston Astros hushed an unwelcoming crowd in beating the reigning AL West champion Oakland Athletics 8-1.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Zack Greinke pitched six shutout innings, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman homered back-to-back in the eighth, and the Houston Astros hushed an unwelcoming crowd in beating the reigning AL West champion Oakland Athletics 8-1.

A’s fans had to wait an extra year to properly boo the Astros, who were supposed to play their first road game of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season here last spring.