American League wins the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

SAN DIEGO — On Tuesday night, the American League continued their recent dominance over the National League with a 3-2 victory in the 2022 All-Star Game.

Just days before the All-Star Game, Major League Baseball updated the 2022 All-Star Game rosters, and three San Diego Padres made the team.

Third baseman Manny Machado, starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and second baseman Jake Cronenworth will all represent the Padres in Los Angeles. 2022 will be Machado’s sixth All-Star Game appearance, Cronenworth’s second appearance and Musgrove will be going to the game for the first time.

2022 marks the first time the Padres have had back-to-back years with multiple All-Stars since Adrian Gonzalez and Heath Bell were named to the team in 2009 and 2010. The Padres had five players on the All-Star team in 2021.

CBS 8 is in Los Angeles to talk to all the players during both the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The 2022 All-Star game will be the first under the newly ratified CBA and will feature a unique way to settle the score if it is tied after nine innings. The winner will be decided by a home run hitting contest under term's of MLB's new collective bargaining agreement.

Each player will get three swings, and the team with the highest combined homer total after those three rounds will be declared the winner of the game. In the event of a tie, each manager shall select one of the participating players to take three swings to break the tie. This head-to-head format will continue until the tie is broken.

Snitker has selected New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Baker has chosen Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker.

A red carpet send off for our All-Stars 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XuIg1hD3Yg — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 18, 2022