The 2 game series between the Giants and Padres includes games on Saturday and Sunday at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The Padres have headed south of the border for a weekend series to take on the San Francisco Giants in Mexico City! The Padres will host the games on April 29-30 at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. Major League Baseball is calling the series MLB World Tour: 2023 Mexico Series.

The series will mark the first time Major League Baseball regular season games are being played in Mexico City.

Although these are the first regular season games played in Mexico City, the Friars are no strangers to playing in Mexico. The team played in Monterrey in 1996, then again in 2018. The team also played in an exhibition game in Mexico City in 2016.

As part of the weekend festivities, some current and former Padres players hosted a baseball clinic for local kids.



The Padres posted FAQs on their website about the upcoming series that included:

Where will the games be played?

The games will be played at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City.

Who will be the Padres' opponent for these games?

The Padres will play the San Francisco Giants for both of the games.

Are these games classified as home or road games for the Padres?

The games are classified as home games for the Padres, road games for the Giants.

Will MLB Tour-Mexico City be an annual event?

The MLB Tour-Mexico City is scheduled for the next 3 years. At this time, the opponents have not been determined for 2024 or 2025.

Will the games be televised?

Yes, the games will be televised, but the official broadcast partners have not yet been announced.

What is the capacity of Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium?

20,576

Going to the games in Mexico City and need help getting around the city or what to do when games aren't being played? We have you covered: