2 Giants-Padres games postponed after positive SF virus test

SAN FRANCISCO — Friday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Both teams were lined up for a moment of silence to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.

Saturday night's game also was called off at Petco Park.

This was the first postponement for both teams due to COVID-19.

There have been 45 games in the majors postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

