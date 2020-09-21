x
San Francisco Giants

After a pair of shutouts, Giants respond to rout A's 14-2

The Giants earned their first win in six tries during this year’s Bay Bridge Series.
San Francisco Giants catcher Chadwick Tromp, left, celebrates with Darin Ruf after they defeated the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants prevented the Oakland Athletics from clinching the AL West title at home with a 14-2 victory. 

Oakland, already into the playoffs for a third straight season, needed a win or a loss by the rival Astros to secure their first division crown since 2013. 

Houston won at home against the Diamondbacks.