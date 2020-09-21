After a pair of shutouts, Giants respond to rout A's 14-2

The Giants earned their first win in six tries during this year’s Bay Bridge Series.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants prevented the Oakland Athletics from clinching the AL West title at home with a 14-2 victory.

Oakland, already into the playoffs for a third straight season, needed a win or a loss by the rival Astros to secure their first division crown since 2013.