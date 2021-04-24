x
Wood allows one hit in 7 innings, Giants beat Marlins 5-3

Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jake McGee works against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Alex Wood pitched seven crisp innings after allowing a home run on the game’s third pitch, and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling at Oracle Park, beating the Miami Marlins 5-3. 

Mike Yastrzemski homered as the Giants improved to 7-1 at home and celebrated Buster Posey becoming the first player in franchise history to catch 1,000 games.

Brandon Belt walked three times and had an RBI single. Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee retired three batters apiece to complete the three-hitter for San Francisco. 

Jazz Chisholm and Jesus Aguilar homered for the Marlins.