Wood allows one hit in 7 innings, Giants beat Marlins 5-3

Mike Yastrzemski homered as the Giants improved to 7-1 at home and celebrated Buster Posey becoming the first player in franchise history to catch 1,000 games.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Alex Wood pitched seven crisp innings after allowing a home run on the game’s third pitch, and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling at Oracle Park, beating the Miami Marlins 5-3.

Brandon Belt walked three times and had an RBI single. Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee retired three batters apiece to complete the three-hitter for San Francisco.