x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

Anderson throws 3-hitter for 1st CG as Giants top Dbacks 5-1

Tyler Anderson pitched a three-hitter for his first career complete game and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Saturday night.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Tyler Anderson pitched a three-hitter for his first career complete game and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Saturday night.

Mike Yastrzemski and Alex Dickerson drew consecutive walks with the bases loaded against reliever Junior Guerra in the seventh inning to break open a tight game. 

Brandon Belt singled twice and had an RBI. Yastrzemski also made a spectacular defensive play when he crashed into the right-field wall to take away a hit from Ketel Marte in the sixth, helping the Giants win their fifth straight. 

The Diamondbacks have lost four straight.