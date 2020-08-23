Anderson throws 3-hitter for 1st CG as Giants top Dbacks 5-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Tyler Anderson pitched a three-hitter for his first career complete game and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Saturday night.

Mike Yastrzemski and Alex Dickerson drew consecutive walks with the bases loaded against reliever Junior Guerra in the seventh inning to break open a tight game.

Brandon Belt singled twice and had an RBI. Yastrzemski also made a spectacular defensive play when he crashed into the right-field wall to take away a hit from Ketel Marte in the sixth, helping the Giants win their fifth straight.