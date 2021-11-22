DeSclafani, Giants reach agreement on $36M, 3-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani has reached agreement on a $36 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.
DeSclafani emerged as a key member of manager Gabe Kapler’s rotation during the NL West champion Giants’ record-setting 107-win season, going a career-best 13-7 with 152 strikeouts and a 3.17 ERA over 31 starts.
He is set to make $12 million in each season of the deal from 2022-24 and the contract also includes a $60,000 donation the 31-year-old pitcher will make annually to the Giants Community Fund.
