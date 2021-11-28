x
AP source: Blue Jays reach deal with Giants' All-Star pitcher Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with former Giants All-Star right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) acknowledges the cheers of the crowd as he's removed for a reliever at the start of the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

TORONTO (AP) - The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday. 

The 30-year-old Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco. 

The Blue Jays also signed right-hander Jose Berríos to a seven-year, $131 million deal this offseason after acquiring him at the trade deadline. 

The two deals are the largest pitching contracts in team history.

