NEW YORK (AP) - The playoff-contending New York Yankees are close to completing a trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night the Yankees would send infielder Abiatal Avelino and another minor leaguer to San Francisco for McCutchen. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn't finalized.

The New York Post first reported the swap.

Trades must be done by Friday in order for players to be eligible for the postseason.

McCutchen is hitting .255 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in his first season with the Giants. He was a five-time All-Star with Pittsburgh and the 2013 NL MVP.

The 31-year-old McCutchen has been the Giants' regular right fielder. He could fill that spot for the Yankees, who have been missing slugger Aaron Judge since his wrist was broken by a pitch in late July.

The Yankees began the day 7 1/2 games behind Boston in the AL East and 4 1/2 games in front of Oakland for the top wild-card spot.

The 23-year-old Avelino was hitting a combined .287 with 15 homers, 66 RBIs and 25 steals at Triple-A and Double-A.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.