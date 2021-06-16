x
D-backs match MLB record with 22nd straight road loss

San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar runs the bases after hitting a home run off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Keury Mella (64) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped their 22nd straight road game, matching the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for the major league record with a 13-7 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Buster Posey hit a three-run homer in a first inning that lasted 43 minutes, while Steven Duggar and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected in the fourth as San Francisco sent its NL West rival to a 13th consecutive loss overall. 

Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores added a two-run drive in the fifth and Brandon Belt hit his ninth homer that inning.