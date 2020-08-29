x
San Francisco Giants

Diamondbacks stop 8-game skid, beat Giants 7-4

Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is pulled from the game by manager Gabe Kapler (42) as catcher Joey Bart looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) - Zac Gallen earned his first win of the season, Starling Marte had two hits and two RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco Giants 7-4. 

Gallen pitched seven impressive innings and gave up just one run for Arizona. Ketel Marte had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Christian Walker had two RBIs. 

San Francisco left-hander Tyler Anderson took the loss, giving up seven runs over 4 2/3 innings.

The Giants have lost three straight games.