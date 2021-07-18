x
Bader's infield single lifts Cardinals past Giants 2-1

Harrison Bader put St. Louis ahead with a checked-swing single in the seventh inning, and the Cardinals went on to a 2-1 victory over San Francisco
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader connects for an infield RBI single in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Harrison Bader put St. Louis ahead with a checked-swing single off the glove of Giants first basemen LaMonte Wade Jr. in the seventh inning, and the Cardinals went on to a 2-1 victory over San Francisco. 

The Cardinals won the season series, taking two out of three against the Giants in both series against them. 

Matt Carpenter hooked a ground-rule double down the right-field line off former teammate John Brebbia in the seventh. Jose Rondon was brought in to pinch-run, and he advanced to third on a flyout by Paul DeJong. With the infield in, Bader hit a grounder that deflected off Wade’s glove, scoring Rondon.