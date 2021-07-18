Bader's infield single lifts Cardinals past Giants 2-1

Harrison Bader put St. Louis ahead with a checked-swing single in the seventh inning, and the Cardinals went on to a 2-1 victory over San Francisco

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Harrison Bader put St. Louis ahead with a checked-swing single off the glove of Giants first basemen LaMonte Wade Jr. in the seventh inning, and the Cardinals went on to a 2-1 victory over San Francisco.

The Cardinals won the season series, taking two out of three against the Giants in both series against them.