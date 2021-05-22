Bauer K's 11, Dodgers beat Giants for fifth straight win

With the Dodgers down to only four available relievers, Bauer held the Giants to two hits over 6 1/3 innings and threw a season-high 126 pitches.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A theatrical Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first career start against San Francisco, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five by beating the Giants 2-1.

