San Francisco Giants

Bellinger's blunder in 8th helps Giants top Dodgers 2-1

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, left, runs home to score as Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) looks for the ball after a throwing error by first baseman Cody Bellinger during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Buster Posey scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by first baseman Cody Bellinger in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1.

Blake Treinen walked Posey and Mike Yastrzemski to begin the eighth. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to second baseman Max Muncy, who began to chase Yastrzemski back toward first before throwing Ruf out. Bellinger, making his first start of the season at first base in order to rest his sore hamstring, then pump-faked toward second before launching a throw well over third baseman Justin Turner’s head. Posey, who was on his way to third, scored easily. The Giants increased their NL West lead to three games over the rival Dodgers.