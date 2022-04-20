x
San Francisco Giants

Belt connects on B-Day, Rodón grinds as Giants beat Mets 5-2

The 29-year-old Rodón limited New York to three hits and two walks on 95 pitches.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodon pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) - Brandon Belt homered on his 34th birthday, newcomer Carlos Rodón overpowered once again and the San Francisco Giants beat the Mets 5-2 with New York manager Buck Showalter out for a medical procedure. 

Belt led an early barrage against Mets starter Chris Bassitt, and Rodón and four relievers made it stand. 

Rodón struck out eight over five scoreless innings. The left-hander has 29 strikeouts over 17 innings, the most by a Giants pitcher through his first three starts with the franchise. 

Cliff Melton previously held the mark with 26 in 1937. 

