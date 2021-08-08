x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Francisco Giants

Belt homers twice as Giants outlast Brewers 9-6 in 11

Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning as the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, right, is congratulated by LaMonte Wade Jr. after hitting a two-run home run during the 11th inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning as the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 in a wild Saturday night matchup between division leaders. 

Each team scored three runs in the 10th inning after the Giants tied it on a bizarre two-out triple in the ninth. All four of the Giants’ 11th-inning runs came off Sal Romano (0-1) in his Brewers debut. Belt also hit a solo shot in the fourth and has three homers over the last two nights. 