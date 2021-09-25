Belt homers twice, Giants top Rockies to boost NL West lead

DENVER (AP) - Brandon Belt went deep twice as San Francisco set a franchise record for homers in a season, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 to extend their lead in the NL West.

Belt hit a solo homer in the first inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jon Gray. It was the eighth multi-homer game of Belt’s career. His second drive to right field was the team’s 236th homer of the season, surpassing the 235 hit by the 2001 club.