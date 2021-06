Mookie Betts and Max Muncy had back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mookie Betts and Max Muncy had back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 in a battle of the long ball.

All of the runs at Dodger Stadium came on solo shots. Will Smith also went deep for the Dodgers, who have won four straight.