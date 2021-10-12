Blowin' in the wind: Giants edge Dodgers 1-0 on Longoria HR

Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on a blustery night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.

It was the Giants’ second shutout in the best-of-five playoff after winning the opener 4-0. Game 4 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium with Game 5 in San Francisco on Thursday, if necessary.