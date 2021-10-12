x
San Francisco Giants

Blowin' in the wind: Giants edge Dodgers 1-0 on Longoria HR

Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the NLDS
San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria rounds the bases after he hit a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on a blustery night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. 

It was the Giants’ second shutout in the best-of-five playoff after winning the opener 4-0. Game 4 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium with Game 5 in San Francisco on Thursday, if necessary. 

The Dodgers routed the Giants 9-2 to win Game 2, but mustered just five hits back at home. Longoria broke out of an 0-for-23 slump in a big way with his leadoff shot to left-center for his first postseason homer since 2013 with Tampa Bay. 