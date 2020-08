Rocklin native Logan Webb earns the first win by a Giants starting pitcher in San Francisco's 13th game of the season.

DENVER (AP) - Brandon Belt extended his success against Colorado starter Jon Gray with a three-run homer and a double to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Rockies 4-3.

Belt’s two hits raised his career average against Gray to .417 and helped Logan Webb get his first win in his fourth start of the season.