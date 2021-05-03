Belt making progress from illness, resumes baseball activity

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - First baseman Brandon Belt has resumed baseball activities with the San Francisco Giants at spring training after dealing with what manager Gabe Kapler called a virus without providing further details - though Kapler did say previously it wasn’t COVID-19.
The 32-year-old Belt already had been worked in slowly given he had surgery in October to remove a bone spur from his right heel.
Belt did some light baseball work the past two days at Scottsdale Stadium and the hope is he still will be ready for opening day.