Belt making progress from illness, resumes baseball activity

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - First baseman Brandon Belt has resumed baseball activities with the San Francisco Giants at spring training after dealing with what manager Gabe Kapler called a virus without providing further details - though Kapler did say previously it wasn’t COVID-19.

The 32-year-old Belt already had been worked in slowly given he had surgery in October to remove a bone spur from his right heel.