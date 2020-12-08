x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

san-francisco-giants

Crawford's RBI in 10th lifts Giants over Astros 7-6

Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford hits a RBI-single against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) - Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

 Austin Slater singled off Cy Sneed (0-3) to start the 10th and send Wilmer Flores to third after he started on second under the new extra-innings rules.

 Crawford then followed with his grounder to center field to score Flores. 

Trevor Gott (1-0) walked one in a scoreless ninth for the win and Tyler Rogers struck out two in a perfect 10th for his first save.