Crawford's RBI in 10th lifts Giants over Astros 7-6

HOUSTON (AP) - Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Austin Slater singled off Cy Sneed (0-3) to start the 10th and send Wilmer Flores to third after he started on second under the new extra-innings rules.

Crawford then followed with his grounder to center field to score Flores.