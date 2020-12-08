Crawford's RBI in 10th lifts Giants over Astros 7-6

HOUSTON (AP) - Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
Austin Slater singled off Cy Sneed (0-3) to start the 10th and send Wilmer Flores to third after he started on second under the new extra-innings rules.
Crawford then followed with his grounder to center field to score Flores.
Trevor Gott (1-0) walked one in a scoreless ninth for the win and Tyler Rogers struck out two in a perfect 10th for his first save.