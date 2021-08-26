x
San Francisco Giants

Bryant, Ruf lead Giants past Mets 3-2 for 3-game sweep

The San Francisco Giants beat the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 for a three-game sweep.
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, right, hugs Alex Dickerson, left, and Austin Slater after a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in New York. The Giants won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) - Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and the San Francisco Giants beat the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 for a three-game sweep. 

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer, but the Mets finished 2-11 in a pivotal stretch of games against the Giants and Dodgers - the top two teams in the majors. 

The untimely slide dropped New York from a half-game back in the NL East to 7 1/2 behind first-place Atlanta. 

Bryant connected in the first inning for his 24th home run this season and sixth with the major league-leading Giants since they acquired him from the Cubs at the July 30 trade deadline.