Bryant, Ruf lead Giants past Mets 3-2 for 3-game sweep

The San Francisco Giants beat the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 for a three-game sweep.

NEW YORK (AP) - Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and the San Francisco Giants beat the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 for a three-game sweep.

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer, but the Mets finished 2-11 in a pivotal stretch of games against the Giants and Dodgers - the top two teams in the majors.

The untimely slide dropped New York from a half-game back in the NL East to 7 1/2 behind first-place Atlanta.