Bryant's sacrifice fly lifts Giants to win No 104

Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval celebrates after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith for the final out of the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Alex Wood and three relievers combined for a four-hitter for San Francisco, Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly and the Giants reached 104 wins for the first time since 1905 by beating the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0. 

Manager Gabe Kapler’s ballclub joined the 1945-46 Boston Red Sox as the only two teams to follow a losing season with 104 wins.

The Giants have a chance to break the franchise wins record of 106 set by the 1904 New York Giants. 

San Francisco opened a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL West over the Dodgers.