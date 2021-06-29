Buehler deals, surging Dodgers sweep Giants with 3-1 victory

Max Muncy homered on his bobblehead night, Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a two-game rivalry series.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Max Muncy homered on his bobblehead night, Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a two-game rivalry series between the NL’s top two teams with a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Chris Taylor had a two-run single in the first inning of the fifth consecutive victory for the defending World Series champions, who chased Giants ace Kevin Gausman after five innings and won despite getting just three hits all night.