Buehler deals, surging Dodgers sweep Giants with 3-1 victory

Max Muncy homered on his bobblehead night, Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a two-game rivalry series.
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, right, celebrates after relief pitcher Kenley Jansen struck out San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar, left, to end their baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Max Muncy homered on his bobblehead night, Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a two-game rivalry series between the NL’s top two teams with a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Chris Taylor had a two-run single in the first inning of the fifth consecutive victory for the defending World Series champions, who chased Giants ace Kevin Gausman after five innings and won despite getting just three hits all night. 

Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the seventh for the Giants, who have lost three straight.