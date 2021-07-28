Buehler, Dodgers dominate 1st-place Giants 8-0

Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers to extend his mastery of the San Francisco Giants in an 8-0 victory.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers to extend his mastery of the San Francisco Giants in an 8-0 victory.

The Dodgers had lost three straight against their division rivals and were three games behind the first-place Giants in the NL West before Buehler’s gem on his 27th birthday.

The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and improved to 11-1 this season. He is 7-0 lifetime against the Giants.

In five starts versus San Francisco this year, Buehler is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA. Cody Bellinger homered for the defending World Series champions.