Caratini, Padres beat Giants 7-6 in 10 to tighten NL West

The Giants’ lead was trimmed to one game over the eight-time defending division champion Dodgers, who won 7-5 in 10 innings at Colorado.
San Diego Padres' Victor Caratini (17) celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr., second from right, and teammates after reaching on an RBI-single to defeat the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini’s infield single with one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 7-6 to tighten the NL West race between the Giants and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. 

The Giants were denied a three-game sweep as well as their 100th win.

Caratini hit a grounder to diving second baseman Tommy La Stella, whose off-balanced throw home was way off the mark.