Carrasco solid, Lindor homers, Mets take 3 of 4 from Giants

NEW YORK (AP) - Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2.

Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers.

Escobar’s second-inning shot gave the Mets the lead for good as they took three of four from the Giants. Mets manager Buck Showalter was back in the dugout after missing a game because of a medical procedure.