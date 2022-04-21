x
Carrasco solid, Lindor homers, Mets take 3 of 4 from Giants

Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2.
New York Mets players walk off the field after defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

NEW YORK (AP) - Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2.

Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers. 

Escobar’s second-inning shot gave the Mets the lead for good as they took three of four from the Giants. Mets manager Buck Showalter was back in the dugout after missing a game because of a medical procedure. 

Carrasco allowed four hits and walked none while striking out seven over 7 2/3 innings. It was his longest outing since May 2019, just before he was diagnosed with leukemia.

